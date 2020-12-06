Trending:
Georgia Tech 79, No. 20 Kentucky 62

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:03 pm
KENTUCKY (1-3)

Jackson 4-8 1-1 9, Sarr 1-4 4-4 6, Askew 1-2 0-0 3, Boston 4-11 0-0 11, Clarke 9-14 1-2 22, Mintz 2-8 2-2 7, Toppin 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 2-2 2, Fletcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 10-11 62.

GEORGIA TECH (1-2)

Wright 9-14 3-3 21, Alvarado 4-9 1-2 10, Devoe 0-6 0-0 0, Parham 7-10 0-0 17, Usher 5-10 0-0 12, Sturdivant 5-6 4-4 15, Moore 1-5 1-2 4. Totals 31-60 9-11 79.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 8-19 (Clarke 3-4, Boston 3-7, Askew 1-1, Mintz 1-6, Allen 0-1), Georgia Tech 8-21 (Parham 3-6, Usher 2-3, Moore 1-2, Sturdivant 1-2, Alvarado 1-5, Devoe 0-3). Fouled Out_Usher. Rebounds_Kentucky 28 (Jackson 12), Georgia Tech 19 (Wright 8). Assists_Kentucky 16 (Mintz 6), Georgia Tech 20 (Devoe 5). Total Fouls_Kentucky 13, Georgia Tech 14.

