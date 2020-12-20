Georgia Tech 97, Delaware St. 69

DELAWARE ST. (0-3)

Baucum 2-7 0-0 4, Bennett 1-1 4-5 6, Lucas 3-3 0-0 6, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Wiley 3-8 0-0 9, Carter 6-11 3-3 17, Fragala 3-6 1-2 10, Peek-Green 0-5 2-2 2, Jenneto 2-2 3-4 7, Kent 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 2-2 2-5 6. Totals 23-53 15-21 69.

GEORGIA TECH (4-3)

Wright 7-9 2-2 16, Alvarado 11-14 3-3 29, Devoe 2-5 0-0 5, Parham 1-6 2-2 5, Usher 3-5 3-3 10, Moore 2-3 5-6 11, Sturdivant 1-4 2-3 4, Gigiberia 1-6 0-1 2, Howard 3-3 1-3 7, Maxwell 0-2 3-3 3, James 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Broadway 0-0 0-0 0, Didenko 0-1 0-0 0, Medlock 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 33-60 22-28 97.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 8-26 (Fragala 3-6, Wiley 3-6, Carter 2-4, Robinson 0-1, Baucum 0-3, Kent 0-3, Peek-Green 0-3), Georgia Tech 9-23 (Alvarado 4-5, Moore 2-2, Devoe 1-3, Usher 1-3, Parham 1-4, Didenko 0-1, Gigiberia 0-1, Sturdivant 0-1, Wright 0-1, Maxwell 0-2). Rebounds_Delaware St. 29 (Baucum, Carter 5), Georgia Tech 33 (Gigiberia 6). Assists_Delaware St. 12 (Wiley, Carter 3), Georgia Tech 25 (Usher 6). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 22, Georgia Tech 19. A_1,200 (8,600).

