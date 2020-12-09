Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Giants, catcher Chadwick Tromp agree to 1-year deal

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 10:23 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chadwick Tromp and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a one-year deal Wednesday after the team declined to tender a contract to the rookie catcher from Aruba before last week’s deadline.

Tromp announced on social media he would be returning to the Giants, who initially signed him to a minor league deal for last season.

“GIANTS NATION!! Now that the details are finalized i cant wait to go get more WWWWWWWWWW! LETS GO BABY! (@) SFGiants,” he wrote.

The 25-year-old Tromp batted .213 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games last season.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Giants also announced they signed 11 players to minor league contracts that include an invitation to major league spring training: RHP Melvin Adon, RHP Daniel Alvarez, LHP Anthony Banda, RHP Silvino Bracho, RHP Rico Garcia, INF/OF Jason Krizan, RHP Dominic Leone, LHP Sam Long, RHP Yunior Marte, RHP Raffi Vizcaino and RHP Sam Wolff.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships