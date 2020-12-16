On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Giants sign RHP DeSclafani to $6 million, one-year contract

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 7:21 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani signed a $6 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, giving the club a veteran option for the rotation.

In his sixth season with the Reds, DeSclafani went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA over nine games — seven starts — spanning 33 2/3 innings in 2020.

DeSclafani missed all of 2017 with a right elbow injury but has otherwise been fairly durable, making at least 20 starts in 2015, ‘16, ’18 and ’19.

The 30-year-old DeSclafani can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses based on innings pitched. He could make $62,500 each for 140, 160, 180 and 200 innings.

DeSclafani could help fill a vacancy given the departures of Jeff Samardzija and Drew Smyly from Giants, who missed the playoffs on the season’s final day under first-year manager Gabe Kapler.

