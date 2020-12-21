Trending:
Giants sign RHP John Brebbia to 1-year contract

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 6:39 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants signed John Brebbia to an $800,000, one-year deal Monday, taking a chance on the right-handed reliever coming off Tommy John surgery.

The 30-year-old Brebbia spent his first three seasons with St. Louis, but he was non-tendered by the Cardinals on Dec. 2. He is 6-foot-7 with a 3.14 ERA and two saves in 161 career games, all in relief.

Brebbia had right elbow surgery on June 3 and missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Giants said in a news release that he is progressing well with his rehab and throwing program this offseason.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

