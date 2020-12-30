On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Golden scores 22 to lead Richmond over Davidson 80-74

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 11:15 pm
< a min read
      

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Grant Golden had 22 points as Richmond beat Davidson 80-74 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Burton had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Richmond (7-2, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Blake Francis added 16 points. Nathan Cayo had 15 points.

Hyunjung Lee had 17 points for the Wildcats (5-4, 1-1). Luka Brajkovic added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Sam Mennenga had 13 points.

Kellan Grady, the Wildcats’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, had seven points (2 of 11).

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier