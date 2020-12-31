Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Golden State hosts Portland in conference matchup

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Portland Trail Blazers (2-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Golden State in Western Conference action Friday.

Golden State finished 15-50 overall and 8-26 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 115 points per game and shoot 47.6% from the field last season.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Portland went 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 116.1 points per game while committing 21.7 fouls last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (right foot), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: day to day (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Trail Blazers: Gary Trent Jr.: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier