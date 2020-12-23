Goodwin leads Saint Louis past UM Kansas City 62-46

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 10:25 pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Goodwin had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Saint Louis stretched its home win streak to seven games, getting past UM Kansas City 62-46 on Wednesday night.

Goodwin made 9 of 11 foul shots.

Javonte Perkins had 14 points for Saint Louis (7-1). Hasahn French added five assists and three blocks.

Brandon McKissic had 18 points for the Roos (4-5). Josiah Allick added 13 points and nine rebounds.

