Grady leads Davidson past UNLV 77-73

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 12:35 am
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady had 22 points as Davidson edged past UNLV 77-73 in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. Hyunjung Lee added 21 points for the Wildcats.

Carter Collins had 18 points for Davidson (2-2). Luka Brajkovic added 10 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 27 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak reached four games. David Jenkins Jr. added 18 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

