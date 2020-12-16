On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Grambling State defeats Louisiana-Monroe 78-61

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 10:06 pm
< a min read
      

MONROE, La. (AP) — Cameron Woodall and Cameron Christon scored 17 points apiece as Grambling State topped Louisiana-Monroe 78-61 on Wednesday night.

Woodall hit a 3-pointer midway through the first half as Grambling overcame a 9-2 deficit to lead 11-10 and never look back. Sarion McGee added 16 points for the Tigers. Prince Moss had 11 points for Grambling State (2-3), which shot 52% and made 11 of 23 from distance.

The Tigers led by double digits through the second half.

Russell Harrison had 13 points and Marco Morency 11 for the Warhawks (2-3), who shot 30% (19 of 63). Thomas Howell had seven rebounds.

Koreem Ozier, whose 15 points per game ranked second on the Warhawks, scored six points on 1-for-5 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|17 Power Platform: Gov Solutions Hack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19