Grand Canyon 88, MVSU 49

MVSU (0-4)
Collins 4-12 2-4 13, Cunningham 3-13 0-0 8, Gordon 4-7 0-0 12, Hunter 3-12 0-2 8, Perry 1-7 0-0 3, T.Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Fanord 0-1 0-0 0, Walden 0-0 0-0 0, Blackwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-59 2-6 49.
GRAND CANYON (3-0)
Frayer 2-6 0-2 5, Lever 9-15 0-0 20, Midtgaard 8-8 1-4 17, Blacksher 6-12 1-2 13, Dixon 1-5 0-1 2, Miller-Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Stone 2-4 0-0 6, McGlothan 2-2 0-0 4, Zdor 3-4 1-3 7, Lloyd 1-3 0-1 2, McMillian 1-3 0-0 3, R.Smith 2-2 2-2 7, Okpoh 0-1 0-0 0, Gerdes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-69 5-15 88.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 48-26. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 13-39 (Gordon 4-7, Collins 3-10, Hunter 2-7, Cunningham 2-8, T.Smith 1-3, Perry 1-4), Grand Canyon 7-26 (Stone 2-4, Lever 2-5, R.Smith 1-1, Frayer 1-2, McMillian 1-3, Lloyd 0-2, Miller-Moore 0-2, Dixon 0-3, Blacksher 0-4). Fouled Out_Gordon. Rebounds_MVSU 24 (Collins 7), Grand Canyon 52 (Midtgaard 13). Assists_MVSU 13 (Hunter 6), Grand Canyon 20 (Blacksher 6). Total Fouls_MVSU 17, Grand Canyon 13. A_254 (7,000).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments