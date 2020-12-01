On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Grand Canyon 88, MVSU 49

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 11:12 pm
< a min read
      

MVSU (0-4)

Collins 4-12 2-4 13, Cunningham 3-13 0-0 8, Gordon 4-7 0-0 12, Hunter 3-12 0-2 8, Perry 1-7 0-0 3, T.Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Fanord 0-1 0-0 0, Walden 0-0 0-0 0, Blackwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-59 2-6 49.

GRAND CANYON (3-0)

Frayer 2-6 0-2 5, Lever 9-15 0-0 20, Midtgaard 8-8 1-4 17, Blacksher 6-12 1-2 13, Dixon 1-5 0-1 2, Miller-Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Stone 2-4 0-0 6, McGlothan 2-2 0-0 4, Zdor 3-4 1-3 7, Lloyd 1-3 0-1 2, McMillian 1-3 0-0 3, R.Smith 2-2 2-2 7, Okpoh 0-1 0-0 0, Gerdes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-69 5-15 88.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 48-26. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 13-39 (Gordon 4-7, Collins 3-10, Hunter 2-7, Cunningham 2-8, T.Smith 1-3, Perry 1-4), Grand Canyon 7-26 (Stone 2-4, Lever 2-5, R.Smith 1-1, Frayer 1-2, McMillian 1-3, Lloyd 0-2, Miller-Moore 0-2, Dixon 0-3, Blacksher 0-4). Fouled Out_Gordon. Rebounds_MVSU 24 (Collins 7), Grand Canyon 52 (Midtgaard 13). Assists_MVSU 13 (Hunter 6), Grand Canyon 20 (Blacksher 6). Total Fouls_MVSU 17, Grand Canyon 13. A_254 (7,000).

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game