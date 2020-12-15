On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Grand Canyon battles American Indian College

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 10:01 am
< a min read
      

American Indian College vs. Grand Canyon (4-1)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to battle the Warriors of Division II American Indian College. Grand Canyon lost 71-70 loss at home to Arizona State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alessandro Lever has averaged 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Antelopes. Jovan Blacksher Jr. is also a big facilitator, with 14 points and five assists per game.LONG-DISTANCE LEVER: Through five games, Grand Canyon’s Alessandro Lever has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 86.4 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon went 5-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Antelopes scored 67.5 points per contest in those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

