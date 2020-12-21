Grand Canyon faces Colorado

Grand Canyon (4-2) vs. Colorado (5-1)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past Sunday. Colorado beat Washington by 23 points, while Grand Canyon fell 68-65 to San Francisco.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The dynamic McKinley Wright IV has averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists to lead the way for the Buffaloes. Jeriah Horne is also a key contributor, producing 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Antelopes have been led by Asbjorn Midtgaard, who is averaging 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jovan Blacksher Jr. has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Grand Canyon field goals over the last three games. Blacksher has 18 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buffaloes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Antelopes. Colorado has 54 assists on 92 field goals (58.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Grand Canyon has assists on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Grand Canyon has held opposing teams to 38.9 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all WAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.