Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

Carolina 3 0 7 6 — 16 Green Bay 7 14 0 3 — 24

First Quarter

GB_Tonyan 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:54.

Car_FG Slye 36, 5:57.

Second Quarter

GB_Rodgers 6 run (Crosby kick), 14:09.

GB_Jones 8 run (Crosby kick), 3:58.

Third Quarter

Car_Bridgewater 13 run (Slye kick), 5:15.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Slye 22, 8:39.

GB_FG Crosby 51, 3:39.

Car_FG Slye 33, 2:04.

A_0.

___

Car GB First downs 20 20 Total Net Yards 364 291 Rushes-yards 27-115 27-195 Passing 249 96 Punt Returns 3-20 1-5 Kickoff Returns 3-72 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-35-0 20-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-9 5-47 Punts 4-45.8 6-45.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-66 5-50 Time of Possession 30:51 29:09

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Davis 14-59, Bridgewater 4-26, Smith 4-23, Samuel 2-6, Zylstra 1-1, Moore 1-1, Anderson 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Jones 20-145, Rodgers 5-26, Dillon 1-18, Williams 1-6.

PASSING_Carolina, Bridgewater 21-35-0-258. Green Bay, Rodgers 20-29-0-143.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 6-131, Samuel 4-42, Thomas 3-29, Smith 3-24, Anderson 2-21, Davis 2-2, Armah 1-9. Green Bay, Adams 7-42, Lazard 5-56, Tonyan 3-18, Jones 3-13, Williams 2-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

