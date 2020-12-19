Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

|Carolina
|3
|0
|7
|6
|—
|16
|Green Bay
|7
|14
|0
|3
|—
|24
First Quarter
GB_Tonyan 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 9:54.
Car_FG Slye 36, 5:57.
Second Quarter
GB_Rodgers 6 run (Crosby kick), 14:09.
GB_Jones 8 run (Crosby kick), 3:58.
Third Quarter
Car_Bridgewater 13 run (Slye kick), 5:15.
Fourth Quarter
Car_FG Slye 22, 8:39.
GB_FG Crosby 51, 3:39.
Car_FG Slye 33, 2:04.
A_0.
___
|
|Car
|GB
|First downs
|20
|20
|Total Net Yards
|364
|291
|Rushes-yards
|27-115
|27-195
|Passing
|249
|96
|Punt Returns
|3-20
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|3-72
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-35-0
|20-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-9
|5-47
|Punts
|4-45.8
|6-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-66
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|30:51
|29:09
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, Davis 14-59, Bridgewater 4-26, Smith 4-23, Samuel 2-6, Zylstra 1-1, Moore 1-1, Anderson 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Jones 20-145, Rodgers 5-26, Dillon 1-18, Williams 1-6.
PASSING_Carolina, Bridgewater 21-35-0-258. Green Bay, Rodgers 20-29-0-143.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 6-131, Samuel 4-42, Thomas 3-29, Smith 3-24, Anderson 2-21, Davis 2-2, Armah 1-9. Green Bay, Adams 7-42, Lazard 5-56, Tonyan 3-18, Jones 3-13, Williams 2-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
