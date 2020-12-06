Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Green Bay 30, Philadelphia 16

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:31 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 3 0 0 13 16
Green Bay 0 14 6 10 30

First Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 52, 7:53.

Second Quarter

GB_Adams 1 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:29.

GB_Tonyan 25 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :57.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Third Quarter

GB_Adams 9 pass from A.Rodgers (kick failed), 7:39.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 40, 11:19.

Phi_Ward 32 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 7:52.

Phi_Reagor 73 punt return (kick failed), 6:30.

GB_Jones 77 run (Crosby kick), 2:36.

A_0.

___

Phi GB
First downs 17 20
Total Net Yards 278 437
Rushes-yards 25-117 25-149
Passing 161 288
Punt Returns 1-73 1-0
Kickoff Returns 4-116 4-100
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-4
Comp-Att-Int 11-27-1 25-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 7-27 2-7
Punts 5-42.2 4-48.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-40 5-30
Time of Possession 28:21 31:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 10-31, Hurts 5-29, Howard 4-19, Wentz 3-18, Reagor 1-11, Scott 2-9. Green Bay, Jones 15-130, Williams 5-26, Rodgers 4-(minus 3), Valdes-Scantling 1-(minus 4).

        Read more Sports News news.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 5-12-1-109, Wentz 6-15-0-79. Green Bay, Rodgers 25-34-0-295.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 5-66, Ward 3-57, Ertz 2-31, Reagor 1-34. Green Bay, Adams 10-121, Tonyan 4-39, Lazard 3-50, Jones 3-18, Williams 2-10, Lewis 1-36, Taylor 1-14, St. Brown 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit