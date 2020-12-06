Green Bay 30, Philadelphia 16

|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|0
|13
|—
|16
|Green Bay
|0
|14
|6
|10
|—
|30
First Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 52, 7:53.
Second Quarter
GB_Adams 1 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:29.
GB_Tonyan 25 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :57.
Third Quarter
GB_Adams 9 pass from A.Rodgers (kick failed), 7:39.
Fourth Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 40, 11:19.
Phi_Ward 32 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 7:52.
Phi_Reagor 73 punt return (kick failed), 6:30.
GB_Jones 77 run (Crosby kick), 2:36.
A_0.
___
|
|Phi
|GB
|First downs
|17
|20
|Total Net Yards
|278
|437
|Rushes-yards
|25-117
|25-149
|Passing
|161
|288
|Punt Returns
|1-73
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-116
|4-100
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-27-1
|25-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|7-27
|2-7
|Punts
|5-42.2
|4-48.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-40
|5-30
|Time of Possession
|28:21
|31:39
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 10-31, Hurts 5-29, Howard 4-19, Wentz 3-18, Reagor 1-11, Scott 2-9. Green Bay, Jones 15-130, Williams 5-26, Rodgers 4-(minus 3), Valdes-Scantling 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 5-12-1-109, Wentz 6-15-0-79. Green Bay, Rodgers 25-34-0-295.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 5-66, Ward 3-57, Ertz 2-31, Reagor 1-34. Green Bay, Adams 10-121, Tonyan 4-39, Lazard 3-50, Jones 3-18, Williams 2-10, Lewis 1-36, Taylor 1-14, St. Brown 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
