Green scores 33 to carry Bryant past UMass 93-88

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 6:47 pm
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Michael Green III had a career-high 33 points as Bryant edged past UMass 93-88 on Monday.

Peter Kiss had 21 points for Bryant (7-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Chris Childs added 14 points, Charles Pride had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Hall Elisias had six points, nine rebounds, and five blocks. Green shot 12 for 16 from the floor.

Carl Pierre had 23 points for the Minutemen (2-2). Noah Fernandes added 14 points and eight assists. Javohn Garcia had 12 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

