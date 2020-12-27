Greene leads Irvine past Santa Clara 75-56

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Brad Greene scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead UC Irvine to a 75-56 win over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday in the Big West Conference opener.

Collin Welp added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Anteaters (4-4).

Ajare Sanni led the Gauchos (4-2) with 15 points. Amadou Sow had eight rebounds.

The two teams will play again on Monday.

