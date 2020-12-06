Greensboro 67, Longwood 64

GREENSBORO (1-0)
Collins 0-0 0-0 24, Meertins 0-0 0-0 7. Totals 0-0 0-0 31.
LONGWOOD (0-3)
Granlund 0-7 2-4 2, Nkereuwem 3-3 3-4 9, Wilson 5-7 1-2 15, Hill 6-12 1-3 14, Munoz 4-10 0-0 10, Mohn 2-4 0-0 6, Watson 2-5 2-3 6, O’Conner 0-1 0-0 0, Lliteras 0-3 0-0 0, Stefanovic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 9-16 64.
Halftime_Greensboro 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Greensboro 0-0 (), Longwood 9-27 (Wilson 4-6, Mohn 2-4, Munoz 2-6, Hill 1-4, Lliteras 0-1, O’Conner 0-1, Granlund 0-5). Fouled Out_Nkereuwem. Rebounds_Greensboro 8 (Collins, Meertins 0), Longwood 30 (Granlund 9). Assists_Greensboro 1 (Collins 1), Longwood 13 (Munoz 5). Total Fouls_Greensboro 0, Longwood 16.
