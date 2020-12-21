On Air: Federal News Network program
Gregory, App State visit Auburn

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Appalachian State (6-2) vs. Auburn (5-2)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Donovan Gregory and Appalachian State will go up against Justin Powell and Auburn. The sophomore Gregory is averaging 12 points over the last five games. Powell, a freshman, is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Auburn’s Powell, Allen Flanigan and JT Thor have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Powell has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Auburn field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when they score at least 74 points and 0-2 when they fall shy of that total. The Mountaineers are 5-0 when turning the ball over 15 times or fewer and 1-2 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK SCORING: Auburn has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 61.7.

STIFLING STATE: Appalachian State has held opposing teams to 55.4 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

