Gregory, Delph carry Appalachian St. past Greensboro 87-47

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 8:28 pm
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory registered 18 points as Appalachian State romped past Division III Greensboro 87-47 on Thursday night.

Adrian Delph added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers, and Deshon Parker chipped in 10 points. James Lewis Jr. had eight rebounds for Appalachian State (5-2).

Matthew Brown had 12 points for the Pride, who played the game as an exhibition.

