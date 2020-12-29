Grizzlies’ Ja Morant out 3-5 weeks with sprained left ankle

On Air: GolfDMV
By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 5:39 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will miss three to five weeks after spraining his left ankle.

The Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday that further tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday night’s 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn.

“i know God is working, so I smile,” Morant wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Morant was defending a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and rolled his ankle when he landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. Morant hopped off the court and was taken by wheelchair to the locker room. He returned to watch the end of the game with his left foot in a walking boot.

The Grizzlies already are without Jaren Jackson Jr., who is recovering from surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee in August, and Justise Winslow, who is coming back from a left hip injury.

Morant led Memphis in scoring last season, averaging 17.8 points a game. He also opened this season scoring a career-high 44 points.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

