Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Groves lifts E. Washington over College of Idaho 80-56

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 10:42 pm
< a min read
      

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jacob Groves came off the bench to score 15 points to lift Eastern Washington to an 80-56 win over College of Idaho on Friday.

Jacob Davison had 15 points for Eastern Washington (1-3). Tyler Robertson added 12 points. Kim Aiken Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Jalen Galloway had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes. Tyler Robinett added 11 points. Jake O’Neil had seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
12|9 Wildfire Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists