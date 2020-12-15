On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Gueye lifts Stony Brook over Point Park 83-39

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 4:48 pm
< a min read
      

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Juan Felix Rodriguez and Omar Habwe each scored 12 points as Stony Brook romped past Point Park 83-39 on Tuesday.

Jaden Sayles had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Tykei Greene grabbed 10 rebounds, and Mouhamadou Gueye registered eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Stony Brook (2-4).

Garret Mchenry had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities