On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Gurley, Kenney lift Furman past SC State 118-51

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 6:27 pm
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley had 19 points as Furman rolled past South Carolina State 118-51 on Monday.

Colin Kenney added 16 points, Jonny Lawrence chipped in 15 and Clay Mounce had 14 points for Furman (6-3).

Tariq Simmons had 15 points for the Bulldogs (0-10). Rahsaan Edwards added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station