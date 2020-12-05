On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Hall scores 17 to carry Loyola of Chicago past Lewis 76-48

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 5:39 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Tate Hall had 17 points as Loyola of Chicago easily won its season opener, beating Lewis 76-48 on Saturday.

Lucas Williamson had 10 points for Loyola of Chicago (1-0). Cooper Kaifes added six rebounds. Cameron Krutwig had three blocks.

Trevian Bell had 7 points for the Flyers.

___

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit