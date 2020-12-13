Trending:
Hamilton scores 22 to lift Kent St. over N. Kentucky 92-73

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 4:07 pm
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Justyn Hamilton had a career-high 22 points as Kent State beat Northern Kentucky 92-73 on Sunday.

Hamilton hit 11 of 13 shots.

Danny Pippen had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Kent State (3-1). He also committed seven turnovers. Mike Nuga added 19 points. Malique Jacobs had 13 points and seven assists.

Trevon Faulkner scored a career-high 28 points for the Norse (2-3). David Bohm added 19 points. Marques Warrick had 11 points.

Bryson Langdon, the Norse’s second leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, had two points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

