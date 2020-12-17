On Air: Encounter
Hamlet, Reese carry North Texas over Houston Baptist 85-55

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 11:00 pm
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet registered 19 points as North Texas routed Houston Baptist 85-55 on Thursday night.

Hamlet shot 8 for 10 from the field. James Reese added 18 points for the Mean Green, and Terence Lewis II chipped in 12 points.

Za-Ontay Boothman had 16 points for the Huskies (1-6). Darius Lee added 14 points. Pedro Castro had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

