Hampton 67, Charleston Southern 55

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 10:04 pm
HAMPTON (2-4)

Dickens 5-6 4-5 14, Oliver-Hampton 3-11 5-8 12, Dean 4-9 6-9 14, Shelton 3-6 0-0 8, Warren 6-15 2-2 15, Bethea 2-4 0-1 4, Banister 0-1 0-1 0, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 17-26 67.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-4)

Jones 2-9 0-0 4, Fleming 7-25 3-6 21, Florence 2-8 0-0 6, Price 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 5-7 0-0 15, Battle 0-1 0-0 0, Knox 1-3 0-0 2, Edwards 1-6 5-5 7, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 8-11 55.

Halftime_Charleston Southern 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 4-16 (Shelton 2-5, Oliver-Hampton 1-4, Warren 1-5, Banister 0-1, Bethea 0-1), Charleston Southern 11-32 (Moore 5-7, Fleming 4-13, Florence 2-3, Battle 0-1, Price 0-1, Jones 0-3, Edwards 0-4). Rebounds_Hampton 40 (Oliver-Hampton 13), Charleston Southern 32 (Fleming 10). Assists_Hampton 11 (Warren 4), Charleston Southern 12 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Hampton 11, Charleston Southern 20. A_38 (881).

