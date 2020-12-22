Hampton 70, Charleston Southern 68

HAMPTON (3-4)

Dickens 2-5 4-4 8, Oliver-Hampton 0-2 0-0 0, Dean 9-20 1-3 19, Shelton 3-6 0-0 9, Warren 7-12 11-12 29, Banister 0-4 0-0 0, Bethea 0-4 0-2 0, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Anthony 1-3 0-0 3, Seward 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 16-21 70.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-5)

Jones 1-8 2-2 4, Fleming 8-17 1-2 19, Florence 1-10 1-2 3, Price 7-10 2-4 16, Moore 1-5 2-3 4, Edwards 8-10 1-1 21, Bowser 0-0 1-4 1, Knox 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 10-18 68.

Halftime_Hampton 34-18. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 8-24 (Warren 4-7, Shelton 3-6, Anthony 1-3, Oliver-Hampton 0-1, Bethea 0-2, Dean 0-2, Banister 0-3), Charleston Southern 6-23 (Edwards 4-6, Fleming 2-7, Jones 0-1, Knox 0-1, Florence 0-4, Moore 0-4). Fouled Out_Thomas. Rebounds_Hampton 35 (Dean 9), Charleston Southern 37 (Fleming 10). Assists_Hampton 9 (Dean 5), Charleston Southern 11 (Price 4). Total Fouls_Hampton 19, Charleston Southern 14. A_38 (881).

