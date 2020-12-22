On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Hampton 70, Charleston Southern 68

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:03 pm
< a min read
      

HAMPTON (3-4)

Dickens 2-5 4-4 8, Oliver-Hampton 0-2 0-0 0, Dean 9-20 1-3 19, Shelton 3-6 0-0 9, Warren 7-12 11-12 29, Banister 0-4 0-0 0, Bethea 0-4 0-2 0, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Anthony 1-3 0-0 3, Seward 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 16-21 70.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-5)

Jones 1-8 2-2 4, Fleming 8-17 1-2 19, Florence 1-10 1-2 3, Price 7-10 2-4 16, Moore 1-5 2-3 4, Edwards 8-10 1-1 21, Bowser 0-0 1-4 1, Knox 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 10-18 68.

Halftime_Hampton 34-18. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 8-24 (Warren 4-7, Shelton 3-6, Anthony 1-3, Oliver-Hampton 0-1, Bethea 0-2, Dean 0-2, Banister 0-3), Charleston Southern 6-23 (Edwards 4-6, Fleming 2-7, Jones 0-1, Knox 0-1, Florence 0-4, Moore 0-4). Fouled Out_Thomas. Rebounds_Hampton 35 (Dean 9), Charleston Southern 37 (Fleming 10). Assists_Hampton 9 (Dean 5), Charleston Southern 11 (Price 4). Total Fouls_Hampton 19, Charleston Southern 14. A_38 (881).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine