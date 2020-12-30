On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Hampton 80, Gardner-Webb 69

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 4:57 pm
< a min read
      

GARDNER-WEBB (1-5)

Dufeal 3-5 1-2 7, Reid 1-4 0-2 2, Cornwall 3-15 2-2 9, Falko 2-8 0-0 4, Terry 7-11 9-9 26, Selden 2-7 3-4 7, Williams 1-10 4-5 7, Sears 1-4 3-4 6, Mann 0-2 0-0 0, Lynott 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-66 23-30 69.

HAMPTON (4-4)

Dickens 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 1-7 2-4 4, Shelton 8-10 0-0 22, Warren 11-20 7-8 31, Banister 2-5 4-5 8, Godwin 2-4 1-2 5, Anthony 4-9 0-0 10, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Bethea 0-2 0-0 0, Earle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 14-19 80.

Halftime_Hampton 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 6-31 (Terry 3-5, Sears 1-2, Williams 1-7, Cornwall 1-9, Dufeal 0-2, Falko 0-3, Selden 0-3), Hampton 10-22 (Shelton 6-7, Warren 2-5, Anthony 2-7, Godwin 0-1, Banister 0-2). Fouled Out_Dickens. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 40 (Reid, Selden 6), Hampton 41 (Dickens, Shelton, Warren, Godwin 6). Assists_Gardner-Webb 12 (Sears 4), Hampton 17 (Dean 14). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 22, Hampton 21.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier