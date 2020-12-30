Hampton 80, Gardner-Webb 69

GARDNER-WEBB (1-5)
Dufeal 3-5 1-2 7, Reid 1-4 0-2 2, Cornwall 3-15 2-2 9, Falko 2-8 0-0 4, Terry 7-11 9-9 26, Selden 2-7 3-4 7, Williams 1-10 4-5 7, Sears 1-4 3-4 6, Mann 0-2 0-0 0, Lynott 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-66 23-30 69.
HAMPTON (4-4)
Dickens 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 1-7 2-4 4, Shelton 8-10 0-0 22, Warren 11-20 7-8 31, Banister 2-5 4-5 8, Godwin 2-4 1-2 5, Anthony 4-9 0-0 10, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Bethea 0-2 0-0 0, Earle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 14-19 80.
Halftime_Hampton 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 6-31 (Terry 3-5, Sears 1-2, Williams 1-7, Cornwall 1-9, Dufeal 0-2, Falko 0-3, Selden 0-3), Hampton 10-22 (Shelton 6-7, Warren 2-5, Anthony 2-7, Godwin 0-1, Banister 0-2). Fouled Out_Dickens. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 40 (Reid, Selden 6), Hampton 41 (Dickens, Shelton, Warren, Godwin 6). Assists_Gardner-Webb 12 (Sears 4), Hampton 17 (Dean 14). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 22, Hampton 21.
