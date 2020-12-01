Hampton 82, George Washington 78

HAMPTON (1-0)
Oliver-Hampton 8-12 2-2 18, R.Dean 0-6 5-7 5, Shelton 7-17 0-0 19, Warren 8-22 2-2 20, Anthony 5-12 1-3 14, Banister 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, Seward 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-78 10-14 82.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-2)
Battle 5-11 1-1 11, Moyer 5-8 5-7 15, Paar 2-4 0-0 4, Bishop 7-14 8-10 22, Nelson 4-7 5-8 14, Jack 2-5 2-2 8, Seymour 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-2 0, Ball 1-3 0-0 2, Brelsford 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 21-30 78.
Halftime_Hampton 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 10-33 (Shelton 5-12, Anthony 3-8, Warren 2-8, Seward 0-1, Banister 0-2, Oliver-Hampton 0-2), George Washington 3-16 (Jack 2-4, Nelson 1-1, Ball 0-1, Bishop 0-2, Seymour 0-3, Battle 0-5). Rebounds_Hampton 41 (Warren 10), George Washington 33 (Battle 9). Assists_Hampton 18 (R.Dean 7), George Washington 12 (Bishop 7). Total Fouls_Hampton 20, George Washington 15.
