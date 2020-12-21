Hankerson, N. Illinois visit Toledo

Northern Illinois (1-5, 0-1) vs. Toledo (6-3, 1-0)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Trendon Hankerson and Northern Illinois will take on Marreon Jackson and Toledo. The junior Hankerson has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.6 over his last five games. Jackson, a senior, is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Huskies are led by juniors Hankerson and Darius Beane. Hankerson is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while Beane is putting up 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. The Rockets have been led by Jackson and Setric Millner Jr., who have combined to score 32 points per contest.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jackson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. Jackson has accounted for 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Toledo has scored 68.3 points per game and allowed 58.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rockets have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Toledo has 45 assists on 73 field goals (61.6 percent) over its past three outings while Northern Illinois has assists on 33 of 74 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MAC teams.

