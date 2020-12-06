Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Harding’s late 3-pointer helps BYU edge Utah State 67-64

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 12:13 am
< a min read
      

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello had 23 points, Connor Harding made a late 3-pointer and BYU narrowly beat Utah State 67-64 on Saturday night.

Harding’s 3-point shot broke a 61-61 tie with 57 seconds remaining. Utah State pulled to 65-64, but Barcello made two free throws with sevens seconds left and then the Aggies’ Rollie Worster missed a 3-pointer.

Barcello shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. Caleb Lohner had 11 points for BYU (5-1). Matt Haarms added four blocks. Harding finished with seven points.

Neemias Queta had 18 points and four assists for the Aggies (1-3). Marco Anthony added 17 points and seven rebounds. Worster had 15 points.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit