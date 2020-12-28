Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Harris out for 2nd straight game as Patriots host Bills

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 7:17 pm
< a min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots won’t have primary running back Damien Harris when they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Harris has been dealing with an ankle issue and is missing his second straight game. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy are also inactive with shoulder injuries. Linebacker Shilique Calhoun is sitting with a knee issue.

Receiver John Brown was one of three Buffalo Bills players placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list hours before the game. Also placed on the list were practice squad members, safety Josh Thomas and running back Christian Wade. They joined running back T.J. Yeldon, who was added to the COVID list Sunday and didn’t travel with the team.

Other inactives for Buffalo are defensive end Trent Murphy, quarterbacks Davis Webb and Jake Fromm, and tight end Reggie Gilliam.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer and center Marcus Martin, who was signed to the Patriots’ active roster earlier in the day, rounded out New England’s inactives.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity