Harris, Reed lift SE Missouri over Lipscomb 82-77

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 9:44 pm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Chris Harris and Eric Reed Jr. scored 19 points apiece as Southeast Missouri edged past Lipscomb 82-77 on Monday night.

Nolan Taylor added 16 points and DQ Nicholas had 12 for Southeast Missouri (2-1).

Jake Wolfe scored a career-high 22 points for the Bisons (1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Greg Jones added 19 points and Ahsan Asadullah had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

