Harrison lifts Presbyterian over Radford 65-63

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 5:28 pm
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 13 points as Presbyterian narrowly defeated Radford 65-63 on Thursday.

Trevon Reddish added 12 points, including a layup with a minute left that put the Blule Hose up 65-60, and nine rebounds and Brandon Younger chipped in 12 points.

Chyree Walker’s three-point play pulled Radford within two with 42.9 seconds left. Presbyterian missed a potential clinching jumper with 10 seconds left but the Highlanders couldn’t get the tying bucket to fall at the buzzer.

Ambaka Le Gregam had 10 points for Presbyterian (3-3, 1-1 Big South Conference).

Dravon Mangum had 16 points for the Highlanders (4-6, 3-1). Lewis Djonkam added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Fah’Mir Ali had 12 points.

The Blue Hose lost a 71-65 decision on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 .

