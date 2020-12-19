Hartford 63, Maine 60

MAINE (0-1)

Ingo 3-10 1-2 8, Larsson 3-4 0-2 6, Adetogun 6-12 0-0 14, DuHart 4-9 2-2 13, Wright-McLeish 2-6 0-2 6, Schildroth 1-3 0-0 2, Turgut 1-1 0-0 3, Iluyomade 2-3 0-0 4, Prock 1-2 0-0 2, Yagodin 0-1 0-0 0, Maiwen 0-1 0-0 0, Radakovic 1-4 0-0 2, Okoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 3-8 60.

HARTFORD (4-2)

Marks 4-6 0-1 11, Webley 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 4-9 4-4 15, Flowers 3-9 2-2 8, Williams 3-7 3-6 9, Stafl 2-7 1-3 5, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 6, Henry 2-4 0-0 4, Dunne 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-50 10-16 63.

Halftime_Hartford 31-20. 3-Point Goals_Maine 9-31 (DuHart 3-8, Wright-McLeish 2-6, Adetogun 2-7, Turgut 1-1, Ingo 1-4, Iluyomade 0-1, Larsson 0-1, Maiwen 0-1, Schildroth 0-2), Hartford 9-21 (Carter 3-4, Marks 3-4, Mitchell 2-4, Dunne 1-1, Henry 0-1, Williams 0-1, Flowers 0-3, Stafl 0-3). Rebounds_Maine 31 (Ingo 10), Hartford 33 (Williams, Stafl 8). Assists_Maine 16 (DuHart 4), Hartford 11 (Marks, Flowers 3). Total Fouls_Maine 17, Hartford 12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.