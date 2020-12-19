On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Hartford 63, Maine 60

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 4:42 pm
< a min read
      

MAINE (0-1)

Ingo 3-10 1-2 8, Larsson 3-4 0-2 6, Adetogun 6-12 0-0 14, DuHart 4-9 2-2 13, Wright-McLeish 2-6 0-2 6, Schildroth 1-3 0-0 2, Turgut 1-1 0-0 3, Iluyomade 2-3 0-0 4, Prock 1-2 0-0 2, Yagodin 0-1 0-0 0, Maiwen 0-1 0-0 0, Radakovic 1-4 0-0 2, Okoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 3-8 60.

HARTFORD (4-2)

Marks 4-6 0-1 11, Webley 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 4-9 4-4 15, Flowers 3-9 2-2 8, Williams 3-7 3-6 9, Stafl 2-7 1-3 5, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 6, Henry 2-4 0-0 4, Dunne 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-50 10-16 63.

Halftime_Hartford 31-20. 3-Point Goals_Maine 9-31 (DuHart 3-8, Wright-McLeish 2-6, Adetogun 2-7, Turgut 1-1, Ingo 1-4, Iluyomade 0-1, Larsson 0-1, Maiwen 0-1, Schildroth 0-2), Hartford 9-21 (Carter 3-4, Marks 3-4, Mitchell 2-4, Dunne 1-1, Henry 0-1, Williams 0-1, Flowers 0-3, Stafl 0-3). Rebounds_Maine 31 (Ingo 10), Hartford 33 (Williams, Stafl 8). Assists_Maine 16 (DuHart 4), Hartford 11 (Marks, Flowers 3). Total Fouls_Maine 17, Hartford 12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones