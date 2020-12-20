On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hartford 65, Maine 50

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 4:50 pm
MAINE (0-2)

Ingo 1-5 4-8 6, Larsson 4-8 1-2 11, Adetogun 2-6 4-5 9, DuHart 2-3 3-5 9, Wright-McLeish 0-2 0-0 0, Iluyomade 2-4 0-1 4, Radakovic 2-4 1-2 5, Schildroth 1-3 0-0 3, Prock 0-1 0-0 0, Turgut 1-2 0-0 3, Maiwen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-40 13-23 50.

HARTFORD (5-2)

Marks 1-8 2-3 4, Webley 3-4 0-1 6, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Flowers 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 1-5 1-2 3, Henry 2-6 0-0 4, Mitchell 7-9 1-1 21, Stafl 6-9 4-6 17, Dunne 2-3 0-0 6, McClain 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, McCravy 0-0 0-0 0, Sipkovsky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 8-13 65.

Halftime_Hartford 35-20. 3-Point Goals_Maine 7-18 (DuHart 2-3, Larsson 2-3, Schildroth 1-2, Turgut 1-2, Adetogun 1-3, Prock 0-1, Maiwen 0-2, Wright-McLeish 0-2), Hartford 9-23 (Mitchell 6-8, Dunne 2-3, Stafl 1-1, Carter 0-1, Henry 0-1, McClain 0-1, Williams 0-1, Marks 0-3, Flowers 0-4). Fouled Out_Carter. Rebounds_Maine 24 (Larsson, Wright-McLeish 5), Hartford 35 (Stafl 8). Assists_Maine 13 (Iluyomade 4), Hartford 13 (Henry 7). Total Fouls_Maine 18, Hartford 17.

