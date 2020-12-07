Trending:
Hartford 67, Fairfield 54

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 7:02 pm
FAIRFIELD (0-4)

Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Ngalakulondi 3-6 0-0 7, Benning 6-12 0-0 12, Cruz 7-11 1-2 16, Green 2-12 0-0 4, Maidoh 1-4 2-4 4, Leach 2-7 1-2 6, Jeanne-Rose 0-0 0-0 0, Whipple 1-2 0-0 3, Mullally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 4-8 54.

HARTFORD (3-2)

Marks 5-11 0-2 10, Webley 1-2 0-0 2, Carter 5-9 4-7 15, Flowers 6-12 0-0 13, Williams 2-8 4-5 8, Mitchell 3-8 0-1 7, Dunne 3-8 0-0 8, P.Henry 0-0 2-2 2, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, McClain 0-0 0-0 0, McCravy 1-1 0-0 2, Sipkovsky 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-17 67.

Halftime_Fairfield 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 4-22 (Ngalakulondi 1-2, Whipple 1-2, Cruz 1-4, Leach 1-5, Maidoh 0-1, Benning 0-3, Green 0-5), Hartford 5-24 (Dunne 2-7, Carter 1-3, Flowers 1-4, Mitchell 1-5, Williams 0-2, Marks 0-3). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_Fairfield 29 (Maidoh 8), Hartford 33 (Marks 11). Assists_Fairfield 7 (Ngalakulondi, Green, Maidoh 2), Hartford 13 (Carter 6). Total Fouls_Fairfield 15, Hartford 15.

