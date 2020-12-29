On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Hawks face the Nets, look for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Atlanta Hawks (3-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hawks take on Brooklyn.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and went 20-16 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Nets averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Atlanta finished 20-47 overall and 11-32 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 119.7 points per game and shoot 47.8% from the field last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (acl).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: out (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier