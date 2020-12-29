On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

HBU goes up against Dallas Christian

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Dallas Christian vs. Houston Baptist (1-7)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies are set to battle the Crusaders of Dallas Christian. Houston Baptist lost 84-65 to Oklahoma in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Pedro Castro has averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds this year for Houston Baptist. Complementing Castro is Za-Ontay Boothman, who is averaging 12.4 points per game.CLUTCH CASTRO: Castro has connected on 50 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist went 0-9 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Huskies scored 77.6 points per contest in those nine contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier