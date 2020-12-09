Hemphill scores 23 to lift Drake over McKendree 90-66

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 11:10 pm
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Shanquan Hemphill had 23 points as Drake easily beat Division II McKendree 90-66 on Wednesday night.

Hemphill shot 11 for 13 from the field.

Roman Penn had 13 points for Drake (5-0), which won its 21st straight nonconference home game. Darnell Brodie added 10 points and Tremell Murphy had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Oliver Stephen had 11 points for the Bearcats. Bryson Bultman added 10 points. Brendon Gooch had 10 points.

