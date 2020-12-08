Trending:
Henderson lifts Campbell over Jacksonville 80-78

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 10:21 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Campbell narrowly beat Jacksonville 80-78 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Whitfield had 17 points for Campbell (2-0). Joshua Lusane added 15 points, and Gediminas Mokseckas had 11 points and six rebounds.

Dontarius James scored a career-high 23 points for the Dolphins (3-2). Mo Arnold added 17 points and seven rebounds. Tyreese Davis had 13 points and eight rebounds.

