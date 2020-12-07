Trending:
Henry scores 19, Bradley beats Lewis University 95-62

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 10:38 pm
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Ja’Shon Henry scored 19 points, Elijah Childs added 17 points and Bradley beat Lewis University 95-62 on Monday night.

Ville Tahvanainen had 14 points and Terry Nolan Jr. 10 for Bradley (4-2).

Dre Bell had 18 points and six rebounds for Lewis. Bruno Williams added 15 points with six assists, and Beau Frericks scored 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

