Henson’s 7 3-pointers lead CSU Bakersfield past Bethesda

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 10:16 pm
< a min read
      

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Henson scored 21 points, with seven 3-pointers, and Cal State Bakersfield beat Bethesda 94-43 on Monday night.

De’Monte Buckingham had 13 points and 11 rebounds for CSU Bakersfield (1-1). Justin Edler-Davis added 12 points.

Steve Wooten scored 26 points on 10-of-24 shooting for Bethesda.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

