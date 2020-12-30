High Point 63, SC-Upstate 52

SC-UPSTATE (0-9)
Zink 8-12 5-8 21, Bruner 3-8 0-0 7, White 4-8 0-0 10, Aldrich 0-2 0-0 0, Mozone 1-7 0-0 3, Hammond 3-12 3-5 9, Jernigan 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 8-13 52.
HIGH POINT (3-5)
Elmore 4-7 3-4 11, Sanchez 1-4 4-4 6, Flowers 3-5 7-9 13, Randleman 1-2 1-4 3, Slay 5-10 4-4 17, Coleman 2-3 1-2 7, Childress 1-3 0-0 3, House 1-3 1-3 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-39 21-30 63.
Halftime_High Point 36-28. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 4-17 (White 2-5, Bruner 1-2, Mozone 1-5, Aldrich 0-1, Jernigan 0-1, Hammond 0-3), High Point 6-16 (Slay 3-5, Coleman 2-3, Childress 1-3, Holt 0-1, Sanchez 0-1, Elmore 0-3). Fouled Out_Aldrich. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 31 (Zink 12), High Point 27 (Elmore, Sanchez 7). Assists_SC-Upstate 9 (Bruner 3), High Point 12 (Flowers 4). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 21, High Point 14.
