High Point 71, William & Mary 49

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 4:39 pm
HIGH POINT (2-4)

Elmore 7-13 0-1 14, Izunabor 1-2 2-2 4, Flowers 5-9 0-0 10, Randleman 1-6 0-0 2, Wright 6-10 1-1 14, Childress 4-6 0-0 12, Sanchez 1-4 2-2 4, House 1-3 2-3 5, Coleman 1-2 0-0 3, Billups 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 1-1 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 8-11 71.

WILLIAM & MARY (2-2)

Blair 2-9 0-1 4, Harvey 0-1 2-2 2, Covington 4-8 0-2 10, Loewe 5-7 2-2 13, Scott 0-7 0-0 0, Wight 1-3 2-2 4, Kochera 2-8 2-2 7, Milkereit 0-5 2-4 2, Stone 1-3 2-2 4, Ayesa 1-4 0-0 3, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 12-17 49.

Halftime_High Point 31-15. 3-Point Goals_High Point 7-18 (Childress 4-5, Coleman 1-1, House 1-2, Wright 1-4, Elmore 0-1, Sanchez 0-1, Flowers 0-2, Randleman 0-2), William & Mary 5-27 (Covington 2-4, Loewe 1-2, Ayesa 1-4, Kochera 1-5, Stone 0-1, Wight 0-1, Blair 0-2, Milkereit 0-3, Scott 0-5). Rebounds_High Point 42 (Elmore, Flowers, Sanchez 7), William & Mary 29 (Blair 10). Assists_High Point 17 (Wright 4), William & Mary 6 (Loewe 3). Total Fouls_High Point 20, William & Mary 12.

