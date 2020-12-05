On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

High Point 85, North Florida 74

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 5:03 pm
NORTH FLORIDA (0-5)

Aybar 3-5 1-2 7, Endicott 7-12 3-4 18, Adedoyin 5-7 0-1 12, Placer 5-14 0-0 12, James 3-7 4-4 10, Burkhardt 1-4 0-0 3, Crews 2-8 0-0 6, Parker 2-3 2-3 6, Legrand 0-0 0-0 0, Berenbaum 0-0 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 10-14 74.

HIGH POINT (1-2)

Elmore 10-15 1-2 21, Izunabor 4-9 7-10 15, Childress 1-3 0-0 3, Flowers 0-4 3-4 3, Wright 8-18 6-8 23, Randleman 1-1 0-0 2, House 3-6 1-2 8, Sanchez 2-2 0-1 4, Coleman 0-2 4-6 4, Slay 0-1 0-0 0, Holt 1-3 0-0 2, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 22-33 85.

Halftime_High Point 41-34. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 8-25 (Adedoyin 2-3, Crews 2-7, Placer 2-8, Endicott 1-1, Burkhardt 1-4, James 0-2), High Point 3-12 (House 1-2, Childress 1-3, Wright 1-4, Flowers 0-1, Hughes 0-1, Slay 0-1). Rebounds_North Florida 36 (Endicott 12), High Point 32 (Izunabor 7). Assists_North Florida 19 (Adedoyin 5), High Point 18 (Flowers 5). Total Fouls_North Florida 20, High Point 12. A_10 (4,500).

