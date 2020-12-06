Hockey East Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:10 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 6 4 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 14 2 2 1
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 0 1 1
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 1 0
Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 2 0
UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thursday’s Games

No Games

Friday’s Games

Boston College 3, Providence 0

Saturday’s Games

UMass 3, Merrimack 1

Boston College 9, Providence 0

Sunday’s Games

Merrimack 3, UMass 2

Monday’s Games

No games

Tuesday’s Games

No games

Wednesday’s Games

No games

