Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 10:18 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UConn 1 1 0 0 1 4 9 12 1 2 1
New Hampshire 1 0 1 0 0 4 6 3 1 0 1
Boston College 1 0 0 1 0 2 27 12 5 1 0
Maine 0 1 1 0 0 2 3 6 0 1 1
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 17 2 3 1
Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 2 0
UMass Lowell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 13 1 2 0
Boston U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 2 1 0 0
Vermont 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friday’s Games

Boston College 4, UConn 3, OT

Maine 1, New Hampshire 1, OT

Saturday’s Games

UConn 3, Boston College 1

Northeastern 8, Merrimack 2

New Hampshire 5, Maine 2

Sunday’s Games

Northeastern at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Providence at UMass, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

